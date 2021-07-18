Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,578 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $52.80 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.