Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,040 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $610,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

