Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $302.33 million and $224.58 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003653 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00146730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.91 or 1.00049340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

