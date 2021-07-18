PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 11.7%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.20. 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,160.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

