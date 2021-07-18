PutinCoin Market Cap Hits $603,672.04 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $603,672.04 and approximately $1,602.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,798.14 or 1.00227887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003177 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

