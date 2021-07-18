Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 123,300 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $24,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $30.09 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

