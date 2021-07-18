Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $23,879,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.