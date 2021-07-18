Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IMAX worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.79 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

