Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $31,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.12 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

