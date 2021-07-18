Putnam Investments LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 400,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 84,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,677.8% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

