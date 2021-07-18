Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 26,100 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 157.6% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 91,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $133,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $3,509,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $8,309,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG opened at $16.50 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

