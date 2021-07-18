Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,207,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $16.39 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.