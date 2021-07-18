Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of PZN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $790.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.