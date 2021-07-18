Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By B. Riley

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.68 on Friday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

