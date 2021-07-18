Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

