Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

