Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $37.65 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,289,846.34. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,761 shares of company stock worth $4,573,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

