Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $296,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $43.32 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,405 shares of company stock worth $5,636,890. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

