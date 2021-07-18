Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $306,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

