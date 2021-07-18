Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $341,000 in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.