Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

