Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,446 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.