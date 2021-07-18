Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 4.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $64,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

