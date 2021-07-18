QuickSwap Price Hits $290.95 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $290.95 or 0.00916571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $46.48 million and $7.76 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.80 or 1.00276424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

