Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $4,198,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $450,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

