Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.