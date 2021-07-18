Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

