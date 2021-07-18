Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVRAU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter worth $10,956,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth about $7,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth about $7,470,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000.

NASDAQ:LVRAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

