Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVFC. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

