Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 11,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKUNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

