Rally Trading Down 7% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Rally has a market capitalization of $92.66 million and $4.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00103263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00146834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,300.59 or 0.99554117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,776,462 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

