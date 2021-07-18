Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and $2.92 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $8.82 or 0.00027755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00828564 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,456,945 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.