Ray Daugherty Sells 1,097 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $86,000.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

