Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

