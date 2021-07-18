RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.21 million, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

