Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 52,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

