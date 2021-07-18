Redd (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,611.41 or 1.00031869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003118 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

