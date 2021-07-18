RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.