Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 27,516 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Lydall worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $6,835,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LDL opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

