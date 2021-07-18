Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 276,111 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 160.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 338,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 64,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

