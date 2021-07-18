Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

