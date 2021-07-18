Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 305,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $293.30 and a 1 year high of $402.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

