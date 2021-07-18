Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of ENPH opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Insiders have sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

