Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $867.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

