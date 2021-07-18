Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.63 price target on the stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.