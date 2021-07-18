Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 76,384 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

