Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.44 on Friday. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,205. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.