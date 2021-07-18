Revolution Populi Price Tops $0.0183 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $105,424.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828300 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

