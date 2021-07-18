Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.95

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 23192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,258,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

