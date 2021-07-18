RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Purchases $22,510.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Jacqueline L. Archer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $22,510.00.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RGC Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

